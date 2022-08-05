15th Electric Vehicle Technology Expo 2022: EVT Expo begins in Delhi

The 15th Electric Vehicle Technology Expo 2022 will begin on Friday, August 5 in New Delhi’s Pragati Maidan and will end on August 7, 2022. The expo will exhibit the latest and technologically advanced, pollution-free two, three and four-wheeled electric vehicles, parts and accessories, technology and charging solutions from about 100 exhibitors.

Anurag Thakur, Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting and Sports inaugurated this expo to provide a platform for hundreds of Indian and International exhibitors to display their products and services. The products to be showcased include cycles, electric bikes, rickshaws, scooters, carts and other auto products.

Vehicle technology Expo 2022 is organised by Altius Auto Solutions and is currently the country's largest comprehensive trade show on along with its accessories, batteries and other products. It was first organised in 2015 and was held in New Delhi and Kolkata for the next two years.

Post-2017, it was shifted to different locations such as Hyderabad, Lucknow and Bengaluru. Rajeev Arora, the organiser of the EV Expo 2022, said that India is now adapting and integrating electric mobility compared to the last few years, stipulating that there would be a high potential and demand for .

“From the 1st edition of this EV Expo that we have been organising in Delhi as well as some other cities, we have seen how the product profile has changed to include personal mobility in 2, 3 & 4 wheeled EVs from mostly E-rickshaws. This time also, we have got an enthusiastic response from exhibitors from across the country and are going to witness several exciting new launches of as well as charging technology and products. We expect more than 15,000 business visitors to visit during the 3 days of the expo.” said Rajeev Arora.

15th Technology Expo 2022 highlights

The 15th Technology Expo 2022 has an objective to exhibit the significance of power in fueling the world and moving towards eco-friendly electric vehicles.

Expo will address comprehensive market information, excellent business opportunities, and a podium for networking amongst the stakeholders such as technology developers, EV manufacturers, Battery manufacturers, component manufacturers, policymakers, ministries, distribution partners, private organisations, etc.

Besides, protecting the environment while generating a profitable business is one of the key objectives behind the Technology Expo 2022.

When and where can you watch it?

India’s biggest eco-friendly Expo will not be live streamed like regular post-covid events. Although you can stay updated on the news channels or social media handles, there won’t be a specific platform.

The event has started today, Today and will run for 3 days. It will be held at Hall No.11, Pragati Maidan, New Delhi.