A labour hurdle to Korean auto major Hyundai's expansion in India

With ramping up production and gaining ground towards becoming the second-largest car manufacturer in India, Hyundai India, which currently holds that position, is considering inorganic expansion to stay the course. Last week, the Korean automaker signed a term sheet with (GM), which had announced it would exit India in 2017, for a potential acquisition of its Talegaon plant in Maharashtra. However, legal battles initiated by 1,000-odd former employees of the Talegaon plant continue to present a challenge for the acquisition process.