A35 AMG limousine: Mercedes-Benz's compact sedan will please thrill seekers

Call it the race of the small, premium and very fast luxury vehicles. Mercedes-Benz’s latest offering for the Indian market is the A35 limousine and it checks all the boxes, with ease. Merc’s latest car to hit the market is indicative of how Big Auto is reading the tea leaves for new products and changes in the market.

In a world that is increasingly electric and seeing sweeping changes effected by the likes of Tesla and now Nikola, two realities emerge. One, electric mobility is the future. The second is that cars powered by fossil fuel are not going anywhere. Not just ...