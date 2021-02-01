Ashok Leyland M&HCV sales grow 32% in January, bus sales falls 79%

-
Ashok Leyland reported a 32 per cent increase in M&HCV truck sales in January 2021 to 6,399 units from 4,837 units in January 2020. However, bus sales dropped by 79 per cent to 440 units from 2,112 units, a year ago.
Total M&HCV sales dropped by 2 per cent to 6,839 units in January 2021 from 6,949 units, a year ago.
Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV) sales rose by 42 per cent to 5,520 units from 3,901 units.
Total sales, domestic and exports, rose by 11 per cent to 13,126 units in January 2021 from 11,850 units, in the year ago period.
