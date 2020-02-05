Auto Expo 2020: From date, venue to entry pass, here's all you need to know

The 15th edition of is now underway, and several car makers are showcasing their products and concepts at the marquee event. This edition of the annual auto event is set to witness a plethora of launches and unveiling at the India Expo Mart,

has already unveiled its Futuro-e electric coupe-like concept and has announced the company's plan to launch 1 million green vehicles — CNG, Smart Hybrid, Strong Hybrid and Electric vehicles — in India. Next, Renault India finally pulled the wraps off the Triber AMT at the Auto Expo, which comes with new styling and theme. The company also unveiled the K-ZE electric hatchback at the Motor Show. South Korean automaker Kia Motors launched its premium multi-purpose vehicle Carnival and showcased a new concept for a global SUV Sonet on Wednesday.

Here's all you need to know

2020 date

The 2020 will take place at India Expo Mart, Knowledge Park 2, in Greater Noida, UP from February 7 to February 12. It'll be open for the general public from February 8 to February 12 from 11:00 am to 08:00 pm.

How to reach Auto Expo 2020 in Greater Noida

In case you don't have a personal vehicle, here's how you can reach Auto Expo 2020 in Greater Noida

Metro Station

Go to Noida's Botanical Garden Metro station. From there, you can look for shuttle services and buses to go to the venue.

Cab or carpool

If you are travelling from a nearby location then the best way to reach Auto Expo 2020 at IEM in is to hire a taxi or a sharing cab.

Airport

IGIA is the nearest airport to the IEM. It is around 48km from the venue and takes nearly 50 minutes via car.

Auto Expo 2020 theme

The theme for this year's Auto Expo is 'Explore the World of Mobility'.

Auto Expo 2020 ticket fee

The entry fee on February 7 is Rs 750 as it is open only for business visitors. The entry fee from February 8-12 is Rs 350 to Rs 475 and it's open for the general public.



How to purchase Auto Expo 2020 ticket

The Auto Expo tickets can be purchased from the official Auto Expo website or BookmyShow.

Auto Expo 2020 timings

On February 7, the Auto Expo will be open from 11:00 am to 07:00 pm. From February 8 to February 12, the Auto Expo will remain open for the general public from 11:00 am to 08:00 pm.

What to expect at Auto Expo?

Plenty of new launches, announcements and concepts will be showcased at the Auto Expo. Here's what you can look forward too:

Futuro-E will be the Mid-sized SUV electric concept of Maruti.

Maruti will launch Facelift of Maruti Vitara Breeza with updated BSVI engine

Petrol version of Maruti S-Cross

Maruti Ignis Facelift

Maruti Jimny

Hyundai Verna Facelift

Maruti Swift Hybrid

Facelift variant of Hyundai Creta

Hyundai Tucson Facelift

Hyundai Le Fil Rouge concept

Tata Gravitas - a flagship SUV of TATA

Tata Harrier 2020 with BSVI Compliant diesel engine

Tata Altroz EV - Tata's EV lineup

Mahindra XUV500 EV Concept

Kia Motors' QYI

Kia Seltos X-Line Concept

MG Hector 6-seater

Great Wall Motor's Haval Concept (the Chinese maker is entering the Indian market with two electric concepts - Concept H and Vision 2025 e-SUV)

Mercedes Benz Marco Polo

Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 4-door Coupe

Skoda Vision IN

Volkswagen T-Roc