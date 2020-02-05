Auto Expo 2020: From date, venue to entry pass, here's all you need to know

-
ALSO READ
Auto Expo: Over 70 launches scheduled as manufacturers bank on sentiments
Push on EV, safe vehicles: Auto Expo begins, to open for public from Friday
Over 200 Chinese exhibitors to take part in Auto Expo 2020 Components: ACMA
Auto Expo being pegged as launchpad for revival of slowdown hit sector
Auto Expo 2020: No Chinese firm to back out despite threat from Coronavirus
The 15th edition of Auto Expo is now underway, and several car makers are showcasing their products and concepts at the marquee event. This edition of the annual auto event is set to witness a plethora of launches and unveiling at the India Expo Mart, Greater Noida.
Maruti Suzuki has already unveiled its Futuro-e electric coupe-like concept and has announced the company's plan to launch 1 million green vehicles — CNG, Smart Hybrid, Strong Hybrid and Electric vehicles — in India. Next, Renault India finally pulled the wraps off the Triber AMT at the Auto Expo, which comes with new styling and theme. The company also unveiled the K-ZE electric hatchback at the Motor Show. South Korean automaker Kia Motors launched its premium multi-purpose vehicle Carnival and showcased a new concept for a global SUV Sonet on Wednesday.
Here's all you need to know
Auto Expo 2020 date
The Auto Expo 2020 will take place at India Expo Mart, Knowledge Park 2, in Greater Noida, UP from February 7 to February 12. It'll be open for the general public from February 8 to February 12 from 11:00 am to 08:00 pm.
How to reach Auto Expo 2020 in Greater Noida
In case you don't have a personal vehicle, here's how you can reach Auto Expo 2020 in Greater Noida
Metro Station
Go to Noida's Botanical Garden Metro station. From there, you can look for shuttle services and buses to go to the venue.
Cab or carpool
If you are travelling from a nearby location then the best way to reach Auto Expo 2020 at IEM in Greater Noida is to hire a taxi or a sharing cab.
Airport
IGIA is the nearest airport to the IEM. It is around 48km from the venue and takes nearly 50 minutes via car.
Auto Expo 2020 theme
The theme for this year's Auto Expo is 'Explore the World of Mobility'.
Auto Expo 2020 ticket fee
The entry fee on February 7 is Rs 750 as it is open only for business visitors. The entry fee from February 8-12 is Rs 350 to Rs 475 and it's open for the general public.
How to purchase Auto Expo 2020 ticket
The Auto Expo tickets can be purchased from the official Auto Expo website or BookmyShow.
Auto Expo 2020 timings
On February 7, the Auto Expo will be open from 11:00 am to 07:00 pm. From February 8 to February 12, the Auto Expo will remain open for the general public from 11:00 am to 08:00 pm.
What to expect at Auto Expo?
Plenty of new launches, announcements and concepts will be showcased at the Auto Expo. Here's what you can look forward too:
Futuro-E will be the Mid-sized SUV electric concept of Maruti.
Maruti will launch Facelift of Maruti Vitara Breeza with updated BSVI engine
Petrol version of Maruti S-Cross
Maruti Ignis Facelift
Maruti Jimny
Hyundai Verna Facelift
Maruti Swift Hybrid
Facelift variant of Hyundai Creta
Hyundai Tucson Facelift
Hyundai Le Fil Rouge concept
Tata Gravitas - a flagship SUV of TATA
Tata Harrier 2020 with BSVI Compliant diesel engine
Tata Altroz EV - Tata's EV lineup
Mahindra XUV500 EV Concept
Kia Motors' QYI
Kia Seltos X-Line Concept
MG Hector 6-seater
Great Wall Motor's Haval Concept (the Chinese maker is entering the Indian market with two electric concepts - Concept H and Vision 2025 e-SUV)
Mercedes Benz Marco Polo
Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 4-door Coupe
Skoda Vision IN
Volkswagen T-Roc