Auto Sales Report July 2022: Toyota breaks their sales record

Auto sales showed positive trends in July 2022, indicating that companies have finally alleviated the Semiconductor shortage-induced production hurdle. Experts suggest that this improvement can be affected by any unprecedented hike in interest rates or commodity price inflation.

Considering the crisis, most manufacturers have been able to improve their production rate and are doing it decently. Tata and Toyota, both recorded their highest-ever monthly sales, while Kia, Skoda and Mahindra recorded significant growth rates. However, Kia alongwith MG motor reported lower monthly sales.

India’s leading car manufacturer showed positive growth, whereas Toyota registered its best-ever performance with improved sales of Innova Cryster and Fortuner. Initially, sales were low for Tata motors, but their EV sales went past the 4,000-mark this month.

According to the July 2022 sales reports, the 14 manufacturers combined to sell a total of 324,650 units against 278,437 units sold in July 2021. Here’s how top car manufacturers performed in July 2022.

Maruti Suzuki Sales revive

The top Indian car manufacturer saw a surge in its sales by selling more than 129,802 units in July, helping it dominate the market. Most compact cars accounted for more than half of all the Maruti Suzuki's sales. This category comprises cars like Swift Dzire, WagonR, Baleno and Swift.

Besides, bigger cars like Ertiga, Brezz, XL6 and S-Cross were also liked, along with mini segment cars - S-Presso and Alto.

Toyota creates history

Japanese automobile leaders Toyota, had its strongest month ever, with a 50% surge in sales compared to July 2021. Innova Crysta, Glanza and Fortuner were some popular cars sold. All eyes are on forthcoming HyRyder, which could post even better numbers in the next few months.

Toyota grew by 19% in MoM sales by selling 19,693 vehicles. The number looks small compared to the Maruti Suzuki, Tata or any other brand, but it in itself is an achievement as they don’t create budget automobiles.

Tata motors cross the 4000 mark in the EV segment

Interestingly, Tata Motors' sales increased by 57 per cent as they sold 81,790 units on July 22’ compared to the 51,981 units on July 21’ sales. The launch of Nexon EV Max helped Tata cross the 4000-mark in the Electric Vehicles segment.

Overall, Tata’s July sales are down by 1 per cent, due to decreased commercial vehicle sales.

Bajaj and TVS report decent gains

Though Bajaj and TVS are the only two-wheel makers on this list, they have reported decent sequential gains. However, Bajaj suffered a 4 per cent loss due to decreased exports.

Pulsar, CT100, Platina and some-entry level motorcycles were the sales driving factors for Bajaj.

Kia goes higher on a YoY basis

The South Korea-based auto manufacturers did not do well in July 2022 on a month-on-month basis, as they managed to sell only 22,022 against 24,024 in June 2022.

However, they did superbly on a year-on-year basis as the sales upsurge by 47 per cent in July 2022. In July 2021, Kia sold only 15,016 units.

Mahindra’s sales go up

Mahindra and Mahindra was the worst hit-auto brand due to unfixed supply chain issues and not fulfilling customer expectations but July 2022 changed their fate.

In July 2022, they sold 24,238 against 23,000 in June 2022. Statistically, they grew by 5 per cent on a month-on-month basis, and 38 per cent on a year-on-year basis.

Hyundai sales improved

Hyundai was also badly hit last year. However, they recovered this year and reported positive trends in their wholesales. The company sold 50,500 units, which is 5 percent higher on a year-on-year basis.

On a monthly basis, sales grew by 3 per cent.