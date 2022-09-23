JUST IN
M&M in talks to raise up to $500 mn for EV push, says report
Automakers may seek time to install alarm system for rear seat belt

Majority of the passenger vehicles (nine out of ten) have two three-point seat belts-anchored to the C-pillar of the car

Shally Seth Mohile  |  Mumbai 

Only 30 per cent of the car models in India will have a three point seat belt for the centre seat at the rear, the rest don’t have

Passenger vehicle makers may ask for more time to install the seat belt reminder alarm feature for the rear passenger occupants as it would require "structural changes" to be made to the car.

First Published: Fri, September 23 2022. 00:11 IST

