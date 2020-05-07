BMW Group restarts Chennai plant with 50% workforce; WFH for office staff

-
Luxury car maker BMW Group India has started operations at its Chennai plant today, with less than 50 per cent of the regular workforce, said the company.
All other employees will continue to work from home. Plant will resume operations in a single shift. Depending on the pandemic situation and government advisories, deployment of staff will be adjusted steadily, said the company.
The BMW plant in Chennai has implemented several precautionary measures to create a safe working environment including remodelling of plant layout to ensure strict social distancing, individual protective gear for all employees, daily health check-ups, staggered lunch schedules, pre-packed meals and highest level of sanitization measures.
The National Sales Company and BMW India Financial Services based out of BMW Group India headquarters in Gurugram will continue to work from home.
BMW, MINI and BMW Motorrad Dealerships across the country will restart the operations in adherence to local government directives and advisories while maintaining necessary safety and hygiene measures.