BMW's costliest art car comes to India, to cost 'millions of dollars'

Every year when Thomas Girst, BMW’s global head of cultural engagement, looks at the list of requests for exhibits amongst the group’s collection of ‘art cars’, it’s almost always the Andy Warhol or the Jeff Koons art cars that are requested the most.

This year Andy Warhol’s 1979 art car — the BMW M1 — has been brought to India, and is on display at the India Art Fair, taking place till 2 February in New Delhi. The BMW Art Car Project was born in 1975 when Le Mans racing driver Hervé Poulain decided to change the appearance of ...