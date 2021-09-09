Car review: Taigun plays it smart, but pricing will have its say

Ever since it got here, nearly 15 years ago, Volkswagen has looked to belt out a smash hit car that would put it on the fast track of growth in the complex and highly competitive market that is India. While its smaller cars like the Vento and the Polo have had some modest success, their overall premium positioning, cost of ownership and high prices always prevented them from catching the fancy of the masses.

The newly launched Taigun is the car that the company hopes will start boosting volumes. VW’s latest SUV is built on the Volkswagen Group’s MQB A0 IN platform that is geared ...