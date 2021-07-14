CEAT to supply tyres for M&M's new seven-seater Bolero Neo

-
ALSO READ
Ceat rallies 10% in 2 days, hits fresh 52-week high on strong Q3 results
M&M reports sale of 40,403 units in March, exports stand at 2,126 units
TVS Automobile Solutions revs up for the automobile aftermarket
Ceat posts three-fold jump in standalone net profit in March quarter
Higher capex spends likely to impact tyre maker Ceat's return ratios
Tyre maker CEAT on Wednesday said it will supply its high performance CZAR HP range of tyres for Mahindra & Mahindra's new seven-seater Bolero Neo sports utility vehicle.
The announcement came a day after M&M launched the new SUV built on third generation chassis shared with Scorpio and Thar, with the Mahindra mHawk engine.
CEAT Ltd has collaborated with Mahindra, for its newly launched Mahindra Bolero Neo. CEAT will be supplying the CZAR HP range of tyres for the new vehicle, the company said in a release.
In the past also, CEAT has also partnered with Mahindra for tyre supplies for its various other vehicle models.
Designed to provide better steering control and higher fuel efficiency, the tyre has been optimized to perfectly complement the exceptional performance of Bolero Neo, CEAT Ltd said.
"We take pride in our association with Mahindra, which has grown over the years. We have come a long way since 2015, and the Mahindra Bolero Neo is a testimony of our unwavering commitment to offer the best-in-class products. We look forward to a long and fruitful partnership with Mahindra," said Amit Tolani, Chief Marketing Officer, CEAT Tyres Ltd.
Priced at Rs 8.48 lakh, the new Bolero Neo comes in a seven-seater configuration and will be available in three variants (N4-base, N8-mid, N10- top). An optional variant N10 (O) with multi terrain technology (Manual Lock differential) will be launched subsequently, according to M&M.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor