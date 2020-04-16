Covid-19 impact: BMW India sales fall 17% to 2,482 units in January-March

BMW on Thursday reported a 16.7 per cent fall in total sales in India in the first three months (January-March) of the year at 2,482 units as compared with 2,982 units in the same period last year.



Sales of BMW brand cars declined by 16.19 per cent to 2,365 units during the period as compared with 2,822 units in January-March period last year. The MINI brand sales stood at 117 units during the period, down 26.8 per cent from 160 units in the year-ago period.



BMW Motorrad motorcycle sales, however, rose 71.52 per cent to 1,024 units during the first quarter of the year as compared with 597 units in January-March period last year. “The pandemic presents a mammoth challenge to public health, industry, economy and our business,” BMW Group India President and CEO Rudratej Singh said.





ALSO READ: TCS Q4 profit falls 0.8% to Rs 8,049 cr; gives final dividend of Rs 6/share

With the strength of its admired brands and superior products, BMW Group India will remain resilient and responsive in every way, he added.



The current situation has brought many operational difficulties and eliminated valuable physical interactions with customers at dealerships, Singh noted.



"Until normalcy returns, our focus will be on consistent digital interaction with our customers and maintaining the performance," he added.