JUST IN
You are here: Home » Automobile » News

Covid-19: June passenger vehicle sales dip 38% to 126,417 units, says FADA
Business Standard

Covid-19 impact: Over 54% potential buyers prefer used car, says study

Even as the preference for a personal vehicle is growing owing to safety concerns, buyers are not willing to fork out much

Topics
Coronavirus | automobile industry | Lockdown

Shally Seth Mohile  |  Mumbai 

used cars
In a clear trend towards downshifting, buyers’ preference is likely to veer towards entry-level models.

The coronavirus-induced economic slowdown has eroded consumers’ purchasing power in a big way, and bringing significant changes in their car buying behaviour, showed a study by online auto classified Olx Auto.

Even as the preference for a personal vehicle is growing owing to safety concerns, buyers are not willing to fork out much, and 54 per cent Indians who want to buy a car in the next six months would prefer to buy a pre-owned car, said the study released on Tuesday.

However, with 56 per cent of the respondents planning to buy a car in the next three-six months, the automobile industry is expected to witness green shoots of recovery. “While the Covid-19 pandemic has been a black swan event for the automobile industry at large, we are starting to witness signs of improvement, especially in the pre-owned cars segment,” said Sunny Kataria, vice-president, Auto at OLX India.

ALSO READ: Beginning of end: How Covid-19 has weakened Air Asia India beyond recovery

In a clear trend towards downshifting, buyers’ preference is likely to veer towards entry-level models. Seven out of every 10 respondents said they have reduced their car-buying budget because of the pandemic. For a new car, while 39 per cent buyers have a budget under Rs 3 lakh, 24 per cent are willing to spend between Rs 4 and Rs 7 lakh. For a pre-owned car, 50 per cent buyers have a budget under Rs 3 lakh, the survey found. Only 20 per cent buyers have a budget of Rs 4-7 lakh for a pre-owned car. Meanwhile, smaller towns and cities are seeing a lot more traction for used cars. Of all the respondents keen to buy a car in non-metro towns, 70 per cent are interested in a pre-owned car and rest are interested in a new car.

chart

The narrative flips for metro towns, wherein 70 per cent of the respondents are more likely to buy a new car.

OLX estimates that non-metros are expected to surpass metros in demand and supply in 2020. The key factor for this is that non-metros have seen the lesser impact of Covid-19. “The pandemic has been a stress test for the dealer community and the pre-owned car retail business overall.

For pre-owned car dealers, the focus right now would be on liquidating their existing inventory, in order to meet their working capital requirements,” said Amit Kumar, business head, OLX Cash MyCar.
First Published: Tue, July 21 2020. 23:23 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY