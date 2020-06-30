JUST IN
Auto industry bodies fear delay in imports clearance may impact production
Business Standard

Disruptions in Chinese imports will hurt their recovery: Automobile firms

Over a quarter of India's auto part imports - worth $4.2 billion - came from China in 2019, according to the data from Auto Component Manufacturers' Association of India (ACMA).

Arindam Majumder  |  New Delhi 

The Indian automobile industry has sounded alarm bells over delays in Customs clearance for imports from China. The move, they said, would hurt the recovery of the industry, which has been reeling from the shock of a yearlong slowdown further worsened by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Amid heightened tensions along the Line of Actual Control with China, all shipments coming from China are being physically checked at ports and airports by Customs officials following a nationwide alert regarding enhanced risk weightage ascribed to consignments from that country. This is delaying shipments of ...

First Published: Tue, June 30 2020. 02:13 IST

