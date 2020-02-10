Domestic passenger vehicle sales down 6.2% in Jan; car sales slide 8%: SIAM

Domestic declined 6.2 per cent to 262,714 units in January from 280,091 units in the year-ago month, body said on Monday.

Car sales last month were also down 8.1 per cent at 1,64,793 units as against 1,79,324 units in the January last year, according to data released by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM).

sales last month declined by 15.17 per cent to 8,71,886 units from 10,27,766 units a year earlier, it added.

Total two-wheeler sales in January fell 16.06 per cent to 13,41,005 units as compared to 15,97,528 units in the same month last year.

Sales of commercial vehicles were down 14.04 per cent to 75,289 units in January, said.

Vehicle sales across categories registered a decline of 13.83 per cent to 17,39,975 units from 20,19,253 units in January 2019, said.