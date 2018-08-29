Ducati launches Scrambler 1100 in India priced at 10.91 lakhs: Details here

The new Scrambler is feature-packed with a full-digital instrument panel, inspired from the bikes of 1970s and a host of electronic rider aids. The bike comes with ride-by-wire throttle that features three riding modes - Active, Journey and City.
The Active mode delivers 85 bhp with aggressive throttle response, the Journey mode also has 85 bhp but on tap, thus giving a smoother throttle response. While the City mode has the power tapped down to 75 bhp in order to manuever in city traffics and the throttle response is even smoother. The modes are accompanied by adjustable hydraulic brake pumps and clutch. The Scrambler 1100 also features a four-level traction control system, and Bosch cornering ABS, along with big piston brake pads.