Ducati launches Scrambler 1100 in India priced at 10.91 lakhs: Details here

Italian motorcycle manufacturer has launched the new in India with a starting price of Rs 1.09 million (10.91 lakh) ex-showroom Delhi. Although the 1100cc Scrambler does not drift much from the legendary scrambler silhouette, the new addition to the line up looks beefed up with a slightly redesigned chassis, twin underseat exhausts, a new twin spar, steel-trellis frame and double-sided aluminium swing arm.

The is powered by a Euro 4 compliant oil/air-cooled 1079cc L-twin two-valve engine developed from the Monster 1100cc engine that puts out a maximum power of 86 hp at 7,500 rpm and a maximum torque of 88.4 Nm at 4,750 rpm. The The L-twin powertrain is mated to a 6-speed gearbox with wet multiplate clutch.