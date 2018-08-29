Ducati launches Scrambler 1100 in India priced at 10.91 lakhs: Details here

JUST IN
Business Standard

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

 

Italian motorcycle manufacturer Ducati has launched the new Ducati Scrambler 1100 in India with a starting price of Rs 1.09 million (10.91 lakh) ex-showroom Delhi. Although the 1100cc Scrambler does not drift much from the legendary scrambler silhouette, the new addition to the line up looks beefed up with a slightly redesigned chassis, twin underseat exhausts, a new twin spar, steel-trellis frame and double-sided aluminium swing arm. 

The Ducati Scrambler 1100 is powered by a Euro 4 compliant oil/air-cooled 1079cc L-twin two-valve engine developed from the Monster 1100cc engine that puts out a maximum power of 86 hp at 7,500 rpm and a maximum torque of 88.4 Nm at 4,750 rpm. The The L-twin powertrain is mated to a 6-speed gearbox with wet multiplate clutch.


 

 

The new Scrambler is feature-packed with a full-digital instrument panel, inspired from the bikes of 1970s and a host of electronic rider aids. The bike comes with ride-by-wire throttle that features three riding modes - Active, Journey and City.

The Active mode delivers 85 bhp with aggressive throttle response, the Journey mode also has 85 bhp but on tap, thus giving a smoother throttle response. While the City mode has the power tapped down to 75 bhp in order to manuever in city traffics and the throttle response is even smoother. The modes are accompanied by adjustable hydraulic brake pumps and clutch. The Scrambler 1100 also features a four-level traction control system, and Bosch cornering ABS, along with big piston brake pads.

 

While the front headlamp remains unchanged with the iconic grey metal "X" mounted inside the headlight , the LED ring around the headlight rim that acted as a side light, is now upgraded to DRLs (Daytime Running Light). The rear gets a full LED tail light assembly that emits soft light that also illuminates the number plate.


 

 

Targeted at riders looking for a neo-retro performance bike, the Ducati Scrambler 1100 is priced at Rs 1.09 million (10.91 lakh), while the Scrambler 1100 Special is priced at Rs 1.12 Million (11.12 lakh), and the Scrambler 1100 Sport comes for Rs 1.14 Million (11.42 lakh). All prices ex-showroom Delhi. 

The 1100 is available in '62 Yellow and Shining Black color, while the Sport and Special editions available in the dedicated Viper Black and Custom Grey colour schemes with yellow highlights on the tank. The bike competes with the likes of Suzuki GSX-S1000, and the Triumph Street Tripl. Bookings are open across all Ducati dealerships in Delhi - NCR, Mumbai, Pune, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Kochi, Kolkata & Chennai and deliveries will begin next month.
First Published: Wed, August 29 2018. 18:17 IST

