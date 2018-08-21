Yamaha bids adieu to R15 version 2.0 six months after R15 Version 3 launch

Yamaha Motor India has discontinued the YZF-R15 V2.0 six months after the launch of the YZF-R15 V3.0. This marks the end of one of the most popular 150cc bikes that became a style statement since its launch. However, the rehashed version of the first gen R15 (YZF-R15S) continues to be available in the market, alongside the V3.0.

The was first launched in India about a decade ago and the bike with a six-speed gearbox and stunning looks. The version 2.0 was launched in 2011 and came with a split-seat setup, sharper tail-end, wider rear tyres and elevated rear seats. While the elevated seat received mixed reactions, the bike continued the successful run and was a favourite among the college goers.

The V2.0 was available at Rs 127,000 (1.27 lakh), while the R15 S retailed at Rs 115,000 (Rs 1.15 lakh). The new version 3.0 was launched at Rs 127,000 (1.27 lakh), which was Rs 9000 higher than the version 2.0 (all prices ex-showroom Delhi).

The V3.0 derives power from a 155 cc, liquid-cooled, fuel-injected engine with VVA technology that produces 19 bhp of power at 10,000 rpm and 15 Nm of peak torque at 8500 rpm. The motor is paired to a 6-speed gearbox with a slip-assist clutch function.

While the Yamaha R15S, continues to use a 149 cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine tuned to produce 16.4 bhp at 8500 rpm and 15 Nm torque at 7500 rpm mated to a 6-speed transmission.

Although discontinued, the existing customers won't face an issue with the spare parts, as both the R15 S and version 3.0 will be available in the market.

Talking of the R15 V3.0, the bike looks sportier and beefed up compared to the older versions and is an absolute head turner. The design language is borrowed from the aggressive looking elder siblings, R1 and R6 but still misses out on ABS. The bike is available in three colours, Racing Blue, Matte Black, Matte Red and is also available in a limited MotoGP edition launched recently.