E-two wheelers on fire brings safety of Li-ion batteries under spotlight

Friday, March 26 will go down as a black day in the history of the e-two wheeler industry. In a span of 24 hours, two electric scooter models went up in flames.

While such incidents of e-two wheelers bursting into flames, have been on a rise with increasing sales, it’s the first one that has claimed two lives. Including the recent ones, over half a dozen cases of e-two wheelers catching fire has been reported in less than a year. Experts are of the view that given the novelty of the technology and an under developed testing system the government should introduce a mandatory ...