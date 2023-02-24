Explained: Why is white the most preferred car colour in India?

What, one might ask, is the point of (auto) majors offering a full palette of paint colours when the vast majority of car buyers simply choose white? While white is a colour, how did the nation’s colour selections get to be so bland? While the sale of non-white coloured increased marginally in 2022, with car buyers becoming more experimental and aspirational, the country’s love affair with white rides continued. In fact, they constituted more than two-fifths of total passenger vehicle (PV) sales last year.