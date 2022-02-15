Flattish so far, market for three-row, seven-seater SUVs heats up

The market for three-row SUVs that have been gaining traction among the SUV buyers in India is set to hot up further as more passenger vehicle makers stake their claim in the small but fast expanding segment with their offerings.

On Tuesday, Kia Motors India announced its entry into the segment with the Carens, its seven-seater offering that will compete with the Suzuki XL6, Hyundai Alcazar, among other models. Priced competitively at Rs 8,99,000 onwards going up to Rs16, 99,000, with its latest model, the local arm of the Korean carmaker is looking to attract buyers who are looking ...