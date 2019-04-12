From supercars to SUVs, what to see at New York International auto show

Another auto show, another major absence. As in Detroit, is skipping the New York International as well. “This isn’t to say that we’re moving away from auto shows altogether,” says BMW spokesman Phil DiIanni, but the decision to pass on Manhattan was to focus on alternative, more active platforms such as driving events, track days and experience centres, rather than the static confines of a convention centre. Bimmer fans will have to wait until the Los Angeles in November to see new models on a stand in the US.

It was the latest, and most significant, bow out by a major automaker unable to justify the million-dollar output required to attend the annual trade show. And where high-end, low-volume such as Ferrari and have skipped domestic trade shows for years — blessing fans with debuts only at glamourous global events such as the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance and the Geneva — BMW’s continued absence is a new twist in the roll call of calling it quits.

“Things have changed,” says Stephanie Brinley, a principal automotive analyst for IHS Markit. “We are definitely in an environment where if either the timing of it or the show itself — the location or that specific regional market — is not in alignment with the automaker’s specific needs for that product launch, they have significant other opportunities. They don’t have to be there.”





Porsche Cayenne

Compared to the electric and multimillion-dollar baubles that littered the Geneva show floor, New York is going to feel like a grounding experience — even more so when the nation’s second-best-selling luxury automaker says uncle.

That’s not to say there won’t be any supercars in New York next week. Bugatti’s “110 ans Bugatti” Chiron Sport will appear in celebration of the brand’s founding in 1909. Pininfarina’s electric Battista and Koenigsegg’s 1,600-horsepower Jesko will each be there. Though the hype-sheen of the three glitzy unveilings will have dimmed, American will get their first chance to see the intergalactic vehicles up close.

will bring over the $247,400 Huracan Spyder Evo and $573,966 Aventador SVJ Roadster, fresh off the boat from Geneva; Ferrari will do the same with its F8 Tributo. McLaren, rumored to be refining its new GT, will pass.





Mercedes AMG A35

BMW’s absence, as it were, spells an almost engorged opportunity for arch-rival Mercedes-Benz to shine. The Stuttgart, Germany-based automaker leads the pack in New York with plenty of selections of what will most certainly dominate the offerings, regardless of brand: SUVs. This is nothing new. Americans have continually bought more crossovers and SUVs for years; by 2025, the variety of SUVs offered for sale will exceed that of coupes and sedans.





Huracan Spyder Evo

Big among the lot for Mercedes will be world debuts of four AMG variants: the AMG A 35 and AMG CLA 35; a special-edition EQC Edition 1886; the GLC and GLC Coupe; and the workaday GLS “It represents, in my mind, the new flagship for Mercedes,” Eric Lyman, an automotive analyst for TrueCar, said about the new rig.

They join the wave of performance-oriented SUVs attempting the near-Quixotic task of emulating sports cars, a surge dotted by things such as the Lamborghini Urus, BMW X6, and myriad Turbocharged “GTS” Cayennes and Macans from Porsche.

In fact Porsche, Mercedes’s cross-town rival, will bring its Cayenne Coupe, an almost indecipherably slimmed-down version of its signature It will also show 2020 versions of its best-selling vehicle, the Macan. That one is significant because the automaker has said it will be the last version of the Macan to not offer an electric platform.

It makes sense that Porsche would add even more variants to its model lineup, Brinley said, however subtle the differences among them.

“While consumers have gravitated toward utility vehicles, and the momentum has shifted, people still have a different sense of taste,” she says. “As the SUV market and model lineups start to get more mature and proliferate further, there is space for more variety.”