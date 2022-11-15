Hero MotoCorp and Harley to roll out first co-developed model by FY24-end

Two years after it hitched a ride with Hero MotoCorp, and the Pawan Munjal-led firm are gearing up to ride into the middle weight segment (350cc and above to 850cc) in the world’s largest two-wheeler market.

To be rolled out under both, the Harley and the brands, the first co-developed model is likely to hit the road by the end of fiscal 2023-24, separately through the sales channels of the two brands, said people aware of the plans. This will be the first of the range of premium models Hero and Harley are co-developing.

The two partners are in “advanced stages of developing the middleweight category premium motorcycle” which will be launched in the Indian market by end of FY24, said one of the persons cited above.

An email sent to Harley’s Asia Pacific headquarters in Bangkok on Saturday remained unanswered till Tuesday evening. A spokesperson at declined to comment.

The middle weight segment—which includes bikes in the 250-750 cc category is priced over Rs 1.5 lakh is dominated by Royal Enfield. The making arm of Eicher corners 75 per cent of the market.

The upcoming model will be Harley’s most affordable offering and its will be the second attempt by the Milwaukee-based maker in the affordable mass segment. The first one was Street 750cc and Street Rod. The models were discontinued in 2021.

In its current line up for the Indian market, Harley’s lowest priced model is Iron 883 priced at Rs 11.97 lakh (ex-showroom), while the most expensive one is Road Glide Special which is priced at Rs 37.17 lakh.

Given the huge traction the middle weight segment has seen in the last several years, it’s a sweet-spot for every manufacturer. Be it Bajaj-Triumph, TVS-BMW or Hero Harley, said an industry veteran. For a successful inning it’s critical that Harley positions the upcoming model in a manner that its brand doesn’t get diluted and it’s not seen as a “cheap Harley,” he remarked.

With its partnership with the two wheeler market leader paying off, the iconic American motorcycle maker is hoping to make a comeback in India. Led by a revamped sales network and intense marketing and customer connect initiatives, has regained its market leadership in the 1000cc-and-above segment in India. It has been riding high on the success of Pan America 1250 Special and Sportster S motorcycles.

Albeit on a small base, has sold a total of 287 units of motorcycles in the 1000cc and above segment in the first 10 months of the current calendar year, mostly driven by the Pan America 1250 Special and Sportster S motorcycles. It has raced ahead of Triumph Motorcycles India which sold 276 units, Kawasaki – 188 units, Suzuki Motorcycles India – 209 units and Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India 66 units in 1000cc+ category according to data reported by Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (Siam)

Hero MotoCorp took over the distribution of motorcycles, parts, accessories and merchandise in India In October 2020, after the American company decided to shut its operations in the country.

Since then, Hero MotoCorp has expanded the distribution network of to 13 dealerships and 10 authorized service centres, exclusively for Harley-Davidson.

“The partnership with Hero seems to have given Harley a new lease of life in India. If continues to keep performing the way it has been over the past two years, then this will be a commendable performance considering the company was almost on the brink of completely exiting the India market just a couple of years back,” a senior industry executive tracking the two companies.

Even as the broader motorcycle market has seen a slowdown, the mid-segment in which the two companies will be launching their models, has been growing at a fast clip. It rose 48 per cent to 47,064 units in the first seven months of the current fiscal from 31,807 in the same period a year ago, according to .

Box: The mid-segment motorbike story in numbers

6,700-7,000: Monthly sales of middleweight motorcycles

47,064: Number of mid-segment bikes sold (April to October)

Rs 1,80,000-plus: Starting range of mid-segment bikes

FY24-end Expected launch of Hero Harley mid segment bike