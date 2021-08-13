Hero ready to use its cash balance to take on Ola's e-two-wheeler foray

India’s largest two-wheeler company will launch its first electric vehicle by March 2022 and it is likely to be a scooter. An electric scooter will help to expand the scooter portfolio for the company in which it is lagging behind its rivals in market share. Hero products will be out by March 2022.

It will be a full national launch. “We expect EV to come out of the IC-engine based scooter category and that actually plays to our strength, given how under-indexed as the scooter market share is concerned. This will become incremental. Any evolution on EV in the ...