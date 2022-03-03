High-end cars in high demand but supply a huge issue: Mercedes India MD-CEO

Buyers of high-end luxury cars (those with an ex-showroom price of Rs 1 crore and above) are lapping them up with such models getting sold out for the year even before they go on sale. However, even as the demand remains strong the global instability triggered by the war in Ukraine is set to compound the supply side issues, said Martin Schwenk, MD and CEO, Mercedes Benz India.

Auto firms have been grappling with supply related disruptions ranging from shortage of semiconductors and auto parts to containers, he said. With global instability, the supply side factors would have to be ...