Hyundai Grand i10 Nios attempts to take on the Maruti Suzuki Swift

The new Hyundai Grand i10 Nios slots into the compact segment, which makes up about 48 per cent of the market. This segment is further split into the low, mid, high and premium categories.

Hyundai already has the Grand i10 in the high category, but with the introduction of the Nios, the “regular” Grand i10 will get pushed down a slot and continue to be sold, and the Nios will compete directly with the Maruti Suzuki Swift, which is currently India’s second-largest selling car across categories. Design-wise, the front features a large grille, which extends down to the ...