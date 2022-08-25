Hyundai India opens bookings for Venue N Line; here's what to expect

-
ALSO READ
Tata Motors comes out with a SUV teaser; here's what you can expect
After beating Europe & China, where is India's SUV market headed?
Stellantis-owned Jeep to launch its first electric SUV in 2023
Hyundai drives in new Venue with price starting at Rs 7.53 lakh onwards
Hyundai to unveil all new Tucson SUV on Wednesday; here's what to expect
Hyundai Motor India (HMI) on Thursday commenced bookings for Venue N Line, its second product under the performance-oriented N Line range, to cater to the customers looking for sporty vehicles. The official booking amount is Rs 21,000 and will be launched on September 6.
The compact SUV comes with various exterior and interior changes to give it a sporty styling, inspired by motorsport. The estimated price for the car is between Rs 13-13.5 lakh.
In September 2021, the automaker introduced the i20 N Line in the country.
"The Hyundai i20 N Line has already received a very strong response from India's enthusiastic community of millennials and Gen Z customers since its launch in 2021; now, with the introduction of Hyundai Venue N Line, we will further elevate fun driving SUV experiences for Indian customers, thereby building on this strong legacy in India," Hyundai Motor India MD and CEO Unsoo Kim said in a statement.
Get ready to make the world your playground with the Hyundai VENUE N Line.— Hyundai India (@HyundaiIndia) August 25, 2022
Bookings are now open. To know more, click here: https://t.co/gWEEtU4LyQ#Hyundai #HyundaiIndia #VENUENLine #ItsTimeToPlay #Metaverse pic.twitter.com/UBSsPyGwcT
The model comes with a 1-litre turbo petrol engine mated with seven-speed DCT (automatic) transmission. N Line sub-brand will be available in N6 and N8 variants.
The Venue N Line exterior can be had in either monotone, or dual-tone colours. As a part of the N Line, the Venue is accentuated with a dark chrome front grille, a roof-mounted spoiler, red-coloured front brake calipers, and red highlights on fore and aft bumpers, side sill, and roof rails.
Hyundai currently sells N Line in various regions like Europe, South Korea, the US and Russia, among others.
Its first N-branded vehicle was the i30 N, which made its debut in 2017.
Last month, the company commenced bookings for the new version of its premium SUV Tucson.
Hyundai Motor India reported 6 per cent increase in total sales at 63,851 units in July 2022. The company had sold 60,249 units in the same month last year. Domestic sales were at 50,500 units as against 48,042 units in July 2021, a growth of 5.1 per cent.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor