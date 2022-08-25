Hyundai India opens bookings for Venue N Line; here's what to expect

Hyundai Motor India (HMI) on Thursday commenced bookings for Venue N Line, its second product under the performance-oriented N Line range, to cater to the customers looking for sporty vehicles. The official booking amount is Rs 21,000 and will be launched on September 6.

The compact SUV comes with various exterior and interior changes to give it a sporty styling, inspired by motorsport. The estimated price for the car is between Rs 13-13.5 lakh.

In September 2021, the automaker introduced the i20 N Line in the country.

"The N Line has already received a very strong response from India's enthusiastic community of millennials and Gen Z customers since its launch in 2021; now, with the introduction of N Line, we will further elevate fun driving experiences for Indian customers, thereby building on this strong legacy in India," MD and CEO Unsoo Kim said in a statement.





The model comes with a 1-litre turbo petrol engine mated with seven-speed DCT (automatic) transmission. N Line sub-brand will be available in N6 and N8 variants.



The Venue N Line exterior can be had in either monotone, or dual-tone colours. As a part of the N Line, the Venue is accentuated with a dark chrome front grille, a roof-mounted spoiler, red-coloured front brake calipers, and red highlights on fore and aft bumpers, side sill, and roof rails.

Hyundai currently sells N Line in various regions like Europe, South Korea, the US and Russia, among others.

Its first N-branded vehicle was the i30 N, which made its debut in 2017.

Last month, the company commenced bookings for the new version of its premium Tucson.

reported 6 per cent increase in total sales at 63,851 units in July 2022. The company had sold 60,249 units in the same month last year. Domestic sales were at 50,500 units as against 48,042 units in July 2021, a growth of 5.1 per cent.