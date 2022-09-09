Hyundai, Royal Enfield improved the most in dealer satisfaction study: FADA

-
ALSO READ
Will post highest ever domestic sales in 2022: Hyundai's Tarun Garg
Hyundai to unveil all new Tucson SUV on Wednesday; here's what to expect
Vehicle sales up 27% in June, still away from pre-Covid levels: FADA
Will four-wheeler stocks hit the fast lane in H2 of this fiscal?
July vehicle registrations fall 8% as rains, inflation hurt demand: FADA
Royal Enfield in the two-wheeler market as well as Hyundai and Mahindra and Mahindra (M&M) in the mass four-wheeler market showed the most improvement in the dealer satisfaction study conducted this year, said Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA) on Friday.
More than 2,000 dealers participated in the study -- which was conducted by PremonAsia and FADA -- and gave points to auto companies on factors such as after-sales service, business viability and policy, sales and order planning, training, product, and marketing.
The overall dealer satisfaction index improved from 657 points last year to 719 points this year, the study noted.
Among two-wheeler companies, Royal Enfield had scored 540 points only in the last year's study. This jumped to 691 points in this year's dealer satisfaction study.
Hyundai and Mahindra and Mahindra had scored 711 points and 687 points in the last year's study. This year, these two companies scored 830 points and 785 points, respectively.
With 871 points, Kia Motors retained its top spot in the mass four-wheeler market. Last year, it was number one with 879 points.
The survey stated that after-sales service, business viability and policy, and sales and delivery remain the three most important factors for dealers while dealing with auto companies.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor