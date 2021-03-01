Hyundai sales jump 26% in February at 61,800 units, domestic sale up 29%

-
ALSO READ
Hyundai to strengthen SUV lineup in India, vertical continues to outshine
Hyundai makes a 'Smartivity' move to take on rivals in SUV market
Hyundai's Chennai factory made more cars than China unit in 2019
Kia Motors looks to ace SUV segment in India with Seltos and Sonet
Maruti to launch 1 SUV every 6 months till 2023, strengthen pole position
Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) on Monday reported a 26.4 per cent increase in total sales at 61,800 units in February.
The company had sold 48,910 units in the same month last year, HMIL said in a statement.
Domestic sales were up 29 per cent to 51,600 units as against 40,010 units in February 2020, the company added.
Exports increased by 14.6 per cent to 10, 200 units in February as compared with 8,900 units in the same month of 2020.
"The company has been consistently striving to drive a resurgence in sales, thereby contributing towards economic recovery and bringing the industry closer to pre-Covid level sales. With a cumulative sales of 61 800 units in February 2021, Hyundai has recorded growth across segments," HMIL Director (Sales, Marketing & Service) Tarun Garg said.
Both domestic and export demand have recorded healthy double digit growth last month, reflecting an all-round improvement in buyer sentiment, he added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor