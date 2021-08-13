Indian Oil to install EV charging facility at 100 outlets in Maharashtra

-
State-owned Indian Oil is planning to set up electric vehicle charging points at 100 of its outlets across Maharashtra, including five in the Marathwada region, a senior official said here on Friday.
Its General Manager (Retail Sales) Ajay Kumar Shrivastav attended a function in Aurangabad, in which the only fuel pump with electric charging, petrol and diesel, as well as a Khadi outlet, was dedicated to the nation under 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav'.
The Aurangabad rural police-run outlet that became operational last year is the only outlet selected in 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' across Maharashtra, the officials said.
Indian Oil Head (Maharashtra Office) Anirban Ghosh inaugurated this pump through an online medium in the presence of DYSP Vishal Nehul, an official said.
While talking to reporters after the event, Shrivastav said, "We have added a facility of charging electric vehicles here after the announcement of the 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' initiative on this pump."
He added that Indian Oil is planning to install nearly 100 electric vehicle charging facilities across the state by the end of this financial year. "Five will be installed in the Marathwada region. Wherever needed, the charging guns will be upgraded from 15 KW capacities to 45 KW. If needed we can install a new facility also."
While talking about the comparison of fuel sale, Shrivastav said, "The sale of petrol has reached to pre-COVID-19 situation but there is still a shortfall of 5-6 per cent in terms of diesel sale.
