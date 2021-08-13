Vehicle scrappage policy to help usher in greater investments: Renault

-
ALSO READ
Renault Samsung to suspend production at Korean plant due to chips shortage
TN notifies Renault Nissan industrial dispute arbitration
Renault Nissan Auto India and workers' union sign interim peace deal
Deliveries of Renault Kiger Compact SUV start today, check details here
Scrappage policy will help phase out unfit, polluting vehicles: PM Modi
French carmaker Renault on Friday said the launch of the vehicle scrappage policy will usher in enhanced investments into the auto industry and also help in cutting down the raw material cost.
The automaker noted that the policy will provide the much-needed impetus in countering the old methods of scrapping material, which were counter-productive.
"The new policy was an imperative, long-awaited and will support the automobile industry and the ancillary support industry creating a win-win for all.
"The framework will augur greater investments and significantly prune the raw material cost and will support refurbishment of sheet metal recycling," Renault India Operations Country CEO and Managing Director Venkatram Mamillapalle said in a statement.
The scrappage policy is a panacea that will provide the right propulsion in form of generating employment in the auto ancillary/scrappage space and make the sector more organised, he added.
Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the national vehicle scrappage policy, saying it will help phase out unfit and polluting vehicles and also promote a circular economy.
The policy will give a new identity to India's mobility and auto sector, Modi said in a video address to the Investor Summit being held in Gujarat to invite investment for setting up vehicle scrapping infrastructure under the Voluntary Vehicle-Fleet Modernisation Programme.
Mamillapalle noted that the scrappage policy is in many ways a significant epoch in the developmental milestone of the Indian auto industry, as it is a clarion call for start-ups promoting the 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' vision of the PM Modi.
The infrastructure that will be developed to support the policy will make India an auto hub in the near future with automated testing stations and registered vehicle scrapping facilities across the country, he added.
Mamillapalle said the COVID-19 pandemic is slowly losing battle against the indomitable spirit of the people of India and resilience and optimism that prevails in the overall economic scenario. "The scrappage policy will mandatorily encourage recyclability and production of newer vehicles to replace those that are unfit and causing pollution in a scientific and amicable manner," he said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor