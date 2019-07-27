Kona, Hyundai's new electric car, shows that future is around the corner

What do you call a compact crossover the same size as the Ford EcoSport but twice as expensive? Hyundai's new city SUV, the Kona Electric. The car doesn't come at an exponential cost because Hyundai is veering into the luxury segment.

It costs what it does because this is an electric vehicle brought in as a CKD (complete knock-down) kit and assembled at a factory in Chennai. Call it the price for clean fuel. As the first mass production vehicle to hit Indian roads since the government’s big EV push, this version is derived from the Kona sold in the US and Europe where it ...