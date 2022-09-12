LML looking at comeback with e-scooters, may use Harley unit in Manesar

Lohia Machines (LML) is back in the news and is eyeing a comeback in the with a new line of electric two-wheelers, according to a report in The Times of India. The erstwhile India manufacturing unit of Harley-Davidson, in Manesar, Haryana, is reported to be the production of the hub of the company’s new (EVs).

While the brand name might not ring a bell for our younger readers, LML carries a tonne of nostalgia in the 5.5-liter fuel tanks of its scooters. Once a household name and a major competition for Bajaj, LML is best known for bringing Italy-based Piaggio’s Vespa to the Indian streets in 1999. The Kanpur-based two-wheeler manufacturer’s chic urban designs in the 100 CC segments had proved to be a major draw for scooter buyers in the late 90s and early 2000s. However, the company had to close in 2018, after several failed attempts at sales revival and ultimate insolvency.

Now under the ownership of SG Corporate Mobility, the company has already set up LML electric, which will spearhead its EV ventures. LML has confirmed that they will be revealing three electric two-wheeler concepts on September 29, according to RushLane. These will include a hyper-bike with a pedal assist and an e-scooter. Yogesh Bhatia, CEO of SG Corporate Mobility, has stated that the bokes will hit the markets in the first quarter of 2023, targeting not only Indian but European and global consumers as well.

With an initial commitment of ₹350 crore, the company is reportedly looking to invest a total of ₹1,000 crore over the next three to five years. By securing a contract for manufacturing at the former Harley plant, Bhatia said, the company has already gained access to “a strong manufacturing ecosystem with assembly lines & robotic machines”, according to the report in TOI. It also intends to set up nearly 1,000 LML dealerships across the country, though the eventual number and locations will depend on two factors: Market potential and demand.