Loaded with edgy presence and power, BMW X4 stands tall in its portfolio

Crossovers sit in a strange no man’s land when it comes to cars. They are neither pure sport utility vehicles (SUVs) nor utility cars designed to go dune-bashing or ambling across brooks and brush. Neither are they sedans or luxury limousines designed for pure refinement and luxury.
Technically, a crossover, or crossover SUV, is a vehicle with increased ride height on unibody chassis construction shared with passenger cars, versus a traditional SUV that is built on a body-on-frame chassis construction akin to pickup trucks.
The X4, which picks up where the X3 left off, offers sportive handling, punchy acceleration, and top-quality interiors. The only but is that the trunk space could have been larger, and pricing could have been more rational.
Even so, the X4 offers an imposing presence you cannot miss even in a crowd of other cars.
The X4 has gotten a mild design tweak this year, with its exterior styling whittled down to appear more streamlined and sleeker. This is specifically true of its headlights, grille and front bumper, all of which come together in a fusion of aggressive but composed modernity.
The X4’s cabin deserves a special mention for what is top-notch all the way, from its plastics, cool metallic brushes and leather accents to the sleeker dashboard and the easy-to-use infotainment system with a screen almost as big as a laptop.
However, given its height and size advantage, there’s no mistaking the way the X4 lords over other cars on the road. Its large cabin space that gives occupants a sense of unbridled security will please homemakers with children no end, but the space is excellent as long as it is for a small four-member family.
Interesting side note: the X4 is described as a “compact crossover” across the pond but qualifies as a large-ish vehicle here, hence the incongruence in the number of passengers it can seat despite its size relative to other cars.
Inside suspension is hard but never brittle. Like most premium cars, it includes loads of features such as driver blind-spot monitoring and forward automatic emergency braking. As the X4 is revved into motion, its handling is impressive, agile, and never tiresome, even on busy highways.
For those interested in funky new colours and want to stand out, the Bavarian carmaker also launched new versions — Silver Shadow and Black Shadow, essentially, codes for limited editions with cosmetic tweaks.
The bottom line is that with its futuristic designs and a customer positioning that is geared for a new and emerging demographic, it’s likely that the X4 will age well over time. That’s key in a car market where prices for luxury cars are not going down anytime soon, and supplies seem to remain constrained for the present.
