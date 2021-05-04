Mahindra Logistics launches Oxygen on Wheels in Maharashtra

-
ALSO READ
Delivery Hero to sell South Korean unit for $4 billion Woowa deal approval
Seaways Shipping inks pact with MOL Logistics for supply chain services
Wheels India net profit up 30% at Rs 12 cr in Q3, revenue rises 10%
Mahindra Logistics to soon deploy electric vehicles for last-mile delivery
Zomato rolls out Covid-19 priority feature for food delivery on its app
Mahindra Logistics on Tuesday launched, Oxygen on Wheels (O2W), a free service to augment the availability of oxygen by connecting producers with the hospitals and medical centres.
The service has been rolled out in cities such as Mumbai, Thane, Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad, Chakan, Nasik and Nagpur in Maharashtra with the company deploying around 100 vehicles to overcome the transportation bottleneck with safe and quick transportation to deliver oxygen cylinders on demand, a release said.
The service will be helmed by Mahindra Logistics, which is partnering with the administration and local government bodies on this project, Mahindra & Mahindra said.
The company also said it is in discussions with the civic administration and government departments to extend the service to other cities as well, including Delhi, which along with other states is facing an acute shortage of medical oxygen.
Besides, given the overwhelming response in the past 48 hours, extending this initiative to deliver oxygen cylinders directly to patients' homes is also under consideration, it said.
We are committed to deploying our resources and capabilities innovatively to address the challenge on hand. Oxygen on Wheels meets an urgent need by partnering with local authorities to help save precious lives and reduce the pressure on our healthcare services, said Anish Shah, Managing Director and CEO, Mahindra Group.
With a large fleet of vehicles at its disposal and an integrated command and control center, Mahindra Logistics is working on creating a seamless and endless chain of supply of lifesaving oxygen and transport it to the hospitals and medical centres in a way that is safe and reliable, the company said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor