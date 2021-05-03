TVS Motor total sales dip 26% in April at 2,38,983 units

on Monday said its total sales stood at 2,38,983 units in April, down by 26 per cent from 3,22,683 units in March.

TVS had exported 9,640 two- and three-wheelers in April 2020.

The company's total two-wheelers sales in April stood at 2,26,193 units compared to 3,07,437 units in March.

In April 2020, the company had exported a total of 8,134 two wheelers, said in a statement.

Domestic two-wheeler sales of the company last month stood at 1,31,386 units, down 35 per cent as compared to 2,02,155 units in March this year. There were no sales in the domestic market in April last year due to nationwide lockdown.

"Domestic sales in April 2021 are lower due to lockdowns in many states, but retails continue to be ahead of despatch. We have reduced dealer stocks to support the channel partners and will produce to maintain adequate inventories for customer demand when it reopens," TVS Motor noted.

The company's total exports stood at 1,07,185 units in April as against 9,640 units registered in the month of April 2020. Two-wheeler exports stood at 94,807 units in April as against 8,134 units in the same month last year.

