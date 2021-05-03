TVS Motor total sales dip 26% in April at 2,38,983 units

-
ALSO READ
Here's what brokerages expect from TVS Motor Q3 results today
Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India posts 395,037 unit domestic sales for Mar
HMSI to recall certain number of H'ness CB350 bikes
TVS Motor's two-wheeler sales up by 20% in December; exports up 28%
TVS Motor two-wheeler sales up 21% in Feb on strong scooter demand
TVS Motor Company on Monday said its total sales stood at 2,38,983 units in April, down by 26 per cent from 3,22,683 units in March.
TVS had exported 9,640 two- and three-wheelers in April 2020.
The company's total two-wheelers sales in April stood at 2,26,193 units compared to 3,07,437 units in March.
In April 2020, the company had exported a total of 8,134 two wheelers, TVS Motor Company said in a statement.
Domestic two-wheeler sales of the company last month stood at 1,31,386 units, down 35 per cent as compared to 2,02,155 units in March this year. There were no sales in the domestic market in April last year due to nationwide lockdown.
"Domestic sales in April 2021 are lower due to lockdowns in many states, but retails continue to be ahead of despatch. We have reduced dealer stocks to support the channel partners and will produce to maintain adequate inventories for customer demand when it reopens," TVS Motor noted.
The company's total exports stood at 1,07,185 units in April as against 9,640 units registered in the month of April 2020. Two-wheeler exports stood at 94,807 units in April as against 8,134 units in the same month last year.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor