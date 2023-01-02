Mahindra & Mahindra reports total sale of 56,677 units in Dec 2022

-
Automobile major Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. (M&M Ltd.), on Monday said that its overall auto sales for the month of December 2022 stood at 56,677 vehicles.
Last month, the company sold 28,445 vehicles in the passenger vehicle segment that includes cars, vans and utility vehicles.
Exports for the month were at 3,100 vehicles. In the Commercial Vehicles segment, Mahindra sold 20,080 vehicles in December 2022.
"Continuing interest from our customers have led to strong demand across our portfolio in December 2022. We have seen growth of 61 per cent in our Passenger Vehicles and a 45 per cent overall growth.
"Due to continuing international disruptions and increasing coronavirus cases, we are keeping a close watch on the dynamic supply chain situation," Veejay Nakra, President, Automotive Division said.
