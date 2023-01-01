MG Motor India retail sales rise 53% to 3,899 units in December 2022

on Sunday reported a 53 per cent rise in retail sales at 3,899 units in December 2022.

The company had sold 2,550 units in the same month in 2021.

The twin challenges of the pandemic and logistical headwinds have had an impact on production, but the coming month could see an improvement across many of these parameters, the company said in a statement.

MG Motor said it has continued to foster EV adoption in the country in the form of multiple industry partnerships such as those for charging station installations with JioBP and BPCL.

A total of 150 chargers have been installed across the country as part of MG's drive to support the EV infrastructure in India. Sales of the company's ZS EV recorded a growth of over 60 per cent in 2022, it added.

