Mahindra XUV 400 EV launch: Where to watch, time, features and price

Mahindra and Mahindra is ready to launch their much-anticipated electric vehicle on September 8, Thursday. The Mahindra XUV 400 EV was first exhibited at the Auto Expo 2020. Nevertheless, the final product will probably have an improved design with an expected range of 400 kilometres on a single charge.



"Lights. Camera. Electric. XUV400, the new all-electric from the house of will be revealed soon to redefine fun." tweeted MahindraXUV400





The latest electric vehicle from Mahindra will be competing with the highest-selling electric vehicle i.e. Tata Nexon EV. Though there is no official announcement about the price of the XUV 400 EV, it is expected to be more than Rs 15 lakhs.

Mahindra XUV 400 EV: How is it different from XUV 300 EV?

Though XUV 400 EV has striking similarities with the electric XUV 300 EV, the air vents of the XUV 400 EV are tweaked a little. Apart from that, there are dozens of similarities including the interior setup. Some changes that we will be seeing in Mahindra XUV 400 EV are new alloy wheels, a closed grille with dual-tone black and copper elements and redesigned rear looks. Moreover, the latest will be available in a new Blue shade.



Mahindra XUV 400 EV launch: Where to watch?

The Mahindra XUV 400 EV will be launched in the Indian market today at 7.30 pm (IST) on the occasion of World EV Day. The live stream will be available on Mahindra's official website "www.mahindraelectricautomobile.com",

Mahindra XUV400 EV launch: Design and features

XUV 400 EV will probably have the latest connected technology and ADAS features, a new headlight with integrated Daytime Running Lamps (DRLs), newly designed tail lamps and a closed-off front grill with upgraded lighting elements and an updated LED tail light.

The Mahindra XUV 400 EV is likely to be longer than four meters in length which will help the automobile firm to place the EV tech without compromising on space. The car is similar to the concept eXUV3000 which was displayed at the Delhi Auto Expo. It comes with sleeker rectangular headlamps with DRLs integrated within the headlamp cluster.



Moreover, it is expected to feature a different tailgate design, new wraparound tail lamps and better license plate housing.

Mahindra XUV400 EV launch:Powertrain and features

The details are unrevealed for XUV 400 EV. The Indian automaker has an updated infotainment system with EV-specific data. It is likely to come with the Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) for a better experience.

Mahindra XUV400 EV launch: Battery

Two battery choices are expected to be offered on the Mahindra XUV400. Reportedly, the larger of the two batteries will have a 400km plus range per-charge range.

Mahindra XUV 400 EV launch: Price in India (Expected)

The Mahindra XUV 400 EV is likely to be priced between Rs 15 lakh and Rs 20 lakh in the Indian market. The cost of the car might vary depending on the model.



(Written by Zuhair Zaidi)