Maruti Alto K10 2022 Launched: Timing, prices, specs and highlights

Maruti Suzuki have launched their 2022 New Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 hatchback today at 11.30 am (IST) on the official YouTube channel in India. The much-anticipated has received a positive response from many potential buyers and alto fans.

The grand event by was live streamed via the official Youtube channel for viewers across the nation. The compact hatchback model has been among the popular Alto cars and is admired for its efficient performance. Also, it is crucial to know that Suzuki manufactures some of the highest-selling cars in the Indian market.

"After putting millions of customers behind the wheels in it's 22 year unparalleled journey, the All-New Alto K10 is all set to take off again in style and in a completely new avatar. Extremely proud to launch the true symbol of pride, trust & reliability - the All New Alto K10." tweeted Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Director, Sales & Marketing - Suzuki India Limited.

K10 2022: Launch timings

The K10 2022 is launched today on the company's official Youtube channel at 11.30 AM (IST).

The event highlighted some new features, prices, and specifications.

Live updates were also available on some different news streaming platforms.

K10 2022: Specifications

The much-awaited Maruti car will be supported by a new KIOC 1.0-liter dual-jet petrol unit. It is expected to produce 67 bhp and 89 Nm of peak torque for phenomenal performance. Further, it has a five-speed manual transmission gearbox as standard and the company can also offer an Auto gear shift or automated manual transmission with the latest Alto K10.

Also, it will be available in six different colors: Granite Grey, Solid White, Earth Gold, Silky Silver, Speedy Blue, and Sizzling Red. Also, this hatchback will be available in four trim levels: VXi+, VXi, Std, and LXi, spread across 12 different categories.

Maruti Alto K10 2022: Key highlights

The new Alto K10 is bigger than its predecessor It will be supported by Maruti's exclusive Heartect platform and will upgrade its interiors, design, powertrain options, and creature comfort. The company has started accepting pre-bookings for the vehicle for a token amount of Rs 11,000 The latest Alto K10 will feature a 7.0-inch SmartPlay Studio Infotainment system. Alto K10 2022 price will be slightly higher than the previous year's model as they have worked on the wheelbase and height of the vehicle. The latest Alto K10 will have two customization packages Guinto and Impacto. Alto K10 2022 claims a mileage of 24.9 kilometers per liter. The latest refreshed theme of the dashboard, steering wheel, and instrument cluster introduced Maruti Alto K10 is 3530mm in length, 1490mm in width,1520mm in height, and owns a wheelbase of 2380, making it slightly bigger.

Maruti Alto K10 2022: Price in India

Maruti Alto K10 2022 will have a starting ex-showroom price of Rs 4 lakh which was speculated to be somewhere between Rs 3.5 to Rs 3.8 lakhs.

The car would go as high as Rs 5,83,500 for the top automatic model. While the mid-range model will cost less than Rs 5 lakhs. Given below is the table for the ex-showroom prices of Alto K10 2022.