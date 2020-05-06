Maruti, Mercedes, others to resume production after prolonged suspension

After being shuttered for over a month following a nationwide lockdown, automobile factories across India and their suppliers will soon start cranking out models, parts and sub assemblies, as the government eases in select regions.



World’s fifth largest market by volumes, reported zero sales in April—a first in its history as dealerships and factories remained locked due to the pandemic. Among the major auto markets of the world, India was the only country to have reported nil sales, according to IHS Markit, a sales forecast and research arm.



On Wednesday, a clutch of automakers including car market leader, India, Mercedes Benz India, India, Royal Enfield, TVS Motor Co and a few others, announced they have obtained the requisite clearances from the respective state governments to resume operations. The companies also announced opening of their dealerships in a phased manner.





In the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, all the firms that will be resuming, or have already started, operations re-iterated their commitment to meeting the highest standard of hygiene, meeting social distancing norms in accordance with the government guidelines. Most of them have indicated the start will be graded and in single shifts.



“ India Limited would re-start production of vehicles at its Manesar plant from the 12th of May 2020. All activities would be carried out strictly in accordance with the Government regulations and guidelines and observing the company’s own concern for the highest standards of safety,” Maruti said in a stock exchange notification.



Luxury car market leader, Mercedes-Benz said it has started production at its manufacturing facility at Chakan, Pune. “The production has commenced in a graded manner following the directives from the Government of Maharashtra to reopen and resume operations. The company will plan a gradual ramp-up in the coming weeks depending completely on the evolving current situation, which is being monitored closely by the Leadership Team,” it said.





TVS Motor Co also said it has commenced its operations in India across all factories in Hosur, Mysuru and Nalagarh. The company has undertaken exhaustive measures to ensure a safe workplace for employees with appropriate social distancing and highest standards of hygiene, it said.



resumed operations at its manufacturing facilities starting May 6, 2020, the company said. Its manufacturing unit at Oragadam, near Chennai, India will be the first to begin operations in a staggered manner, with minimal staff over a single shift, it said. Operations at the other two manufacturing facilities - Tiruvottiyur and Vallam Vadagal - will start in a phased manner, it said.



Meanwhile, Honda Cars India said it has not been able to resume production at either of the two plants due to the restricted movement of manpower and clearance from the local authorities.



“With the new relaxations rolled out by the government, we were planning to restart operations in our Tapukara plant in Rajasthan sometime next week following the norms laid down by the Central and State Government as well as the local authorities,” said a Honda spokesperson.





However, in order to resume production even at lower levels and in single shifts, the company requires manpower, which is living in the neighbourhood and also from nearby areas of Dharuhera, Rewari etc. However, owing to the travel restrictions it is unable to resume production.



“We will keep assessing the manpower availability and also supply chain position closely to take a decision on when to start production,” the spokesperson added. The Greater Noida facility has yet to get a clearance and will resume operations only after that.

