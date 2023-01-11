Maruti Suzuki unveils concept electric SUV 'eVX' at Auto Expo 2023

on Wednesday unveiled the concept electric SUV "eVX" at the 2023. The "Emotional Versatile Cruiser"- Concept eVX is a mid-size electric SUV powered by a 60 kWh battery pack with up to 550 km of driving range.

"I am delighted to unveil the Concept eVX, our first global strategic EV. We plan to bring it to market by 2025. At the Suzuki Group, addressing global warming is a priority. We are promoting a range of global measures to reduce greenhouse gas emissions generated by our business. One key measure is reducing CO2 emitted by using our products. Here in India, as announced in March last year, we will invest Rs 100 billion in the production of BEVs and their batteries," said Toshihiro Suzuki, representative director and president of Suzuki Motor Corporation.

The car has the dimensions of 4,300mm x 1,800mm x 1,600mm, and "futuristic design elements have been engineered to deliver high levels of aerodynamic efficiency by lowering the drag coefficient".

"With specific emphasis on Atma Nirbhar Bharat, we have committed ourselves to bring new products, technologies, investments and set up new facilities in India. We believe in exploring a full spectrum of technologies like hybrids, CNG, bio-CNG, ethanol and electric to support Government of India's twin objective of reducing oil-import bill and Carbon Net Zero by 2070. Our approach towards is holistic with scale and localization. The Concept eVX is Suzuki's first global strategic Electric Vehicle, and I am excited that it debuts here in India. It brings exciting urban SUV styling through its sharp design language and as a Battery Electric Vehicle it purposefully reinforces our commitment to environmental friendliness and sustainability," said Hisashi Takeuchi, MD and CEO of India Limited.

also displayed its range of "sustainable" cars like the WagonR Flex Fuel prototype, Brezza S-CNG and Grand Vitara Intelligent Electric Hybrid at the Expo.