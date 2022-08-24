Mercedes expects 25% of its total India sales to be electric by 2025

Luxury car maker India sees a fourth of its total sales in India coming from the electric vehicle segment by 2025. On Wednesday, the local arm of the German auto major launched the Mercedes-AMG EQS 53 4MATIC+, the first electric limousine.

Priced upwards of Rs 2.45 crore (all-India ex-showroom) the deliveries of the completely built unit (CBU) model will commence next month.

This is the second electric model by the luxury car firm. It launched the EQC, its first model in the EV segment in 2020 becoming the first carmaker in the luxury segment to do so.

The AMG EQS is a top-end all-electric luxury salon built on a dedicated modular architecture, and the first among the three new luxury EVs that has lined up for the Indian market over the next four months, as part of its goal to achieve 25 per cent of its overall sales volumes from electric models by 2025.

The AMG EQS will be followed by the launch of the locally assembled all-electric sedan EQS 580 next month. The third model will be a seven-seater electric SUV, EQB, that will go on sale around November.

Mercedes-AMG EQS 53 can accelerate from 0-100 km/hr in 3.4 seconds, with a battery charge level of at least 75 per cent. The car can achieve a top speed of 250 km/hr. It has a range of 529–586 km on a single charge under standard conditions.

In order to support the electrification journey, Mercedes-Benz India will set-up 140 fast charging stations by the end of this calendar year--the largest infrastructure network by any carmaker in the country. Mercedes, along with its franchise partner, will invest over Rs 15 crore towards this end.