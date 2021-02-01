MG Motor India sales increase 15% to 3,602 units in January 2021

-
MG Motor India on Monday said its sales rose by 15 per cent to 3,602 units in January as compared to 3,130 units in the same month a year ago.
The company said it undertook an annual maintenance shutdown at its Halol manufacturing facility in Gujarat during the first 11 days of January, which affected production and the supply chain.
"We have received a good response for the Hector 2021 including the latest addition to the family Hector Plus seven-seater. Our supply situation is chasing demand with ramp up continuing post the maintenance shutdown and we expect good sales in February and March 2021," MG Motor India Director- Sales Rakesh Sidana said in a statement.
Currently, the waiting period for the Hector ranges up to two months while the waiting period on Gloster is up to 3-4 months depending on the variant, the automaker said.
The ZS EV continues to garner demand based on the planned expansion in various cities across the country, it added.
