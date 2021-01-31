Toyota starts new year on a positive note, Jan domestic sales surge 92%

-
Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) on Sunday reported 92 per cent increase in domestic sales at 11,126 units in January.
The company had clocked domestic sales at 5,804 units in January last year.
"The new year started on a positive note for us and our sales growth stands testimony to the same. Our wholesales have been very encouraging and the booking orders have also witnessed a significant rise," TKM Senior Vice President Naveen Soni said in a statement.
The company launched the new Fortuner and Legender this year to cater to the growing aspirations of customers who are seeking more style, comfort, and performance, he added.
"We are humbled by the tremendous customer response for both the models, which shows in the continued trust and confidence in the Fortuner, which has been the segment leader since its launch more than a decade ago," Soni said.
Moreover, the new Innova Crysta launched in November last year has also received an overwhelming response from the market, he added.
The automaker has also achieved a significant milestone of clocking total sales of over 50,000 units for the Toyota-Suzuki alliance models, Glanza and the Urban Cruiser, ever since the launch of Glanza in June 2019.
"Both the models have proved their popularity in their respective segments and have also allowed us to welcome many new customers into the Toyota family," Soni noted.
