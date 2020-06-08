MG Motor India, Tata Power join hands to deploy superfast chargers for EVs

India on Monday said it has joined hands with Tata Power to set up superfast chargers for (EV) at the company's select MG dealerships and offer end-to-end charging solutions to its dealers across India.

As part of the association, Tata Power will deploy 50KW DC superfast chargers at select MG dealerships besides offering end-to-end electric vehicle charging solutions, the company said in a statement.

Through this association, aims to lay a specific focus on the key target cities they will be foraying into as a part of their future EV expansion plans.





These superfast 50KW DC chargers will be accessible by both MG ZS EV customers as well as other EV owners whose automobiles are compatible with the CCS/CHAdeMO charging standards," it said.

Combined Charging System (CCS) and CHAdeMO are two different EV charging standards used globally.

India President and Managing Director Rajeev Chaba said, "Further strengthening our commitment to India, we aim to provide our customers with a robust charging ecosystem to promote the adoption of cleaner and greener mobility solutions."

Tata Power Company Ltd CEO and Managing Director Praveer Sinha said through the partnership the company will associate with as an end-to-end EV charging partner as also work on the second life of battery usage in the future.

"As India's leading integrated player in the EV charging space, we aim to provide customers a seamless charging experience. We are confident that this partnership with MG Motor will further boost our country's ability to adapt the electrified range of vehicles that MG Motor has to offer," he added.

said it already has 10 SuperFast 50 kW charging stations across its dealerships in five cities - New Delhi- NCR, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad and is expanding them to more cities.

On the other hand, Tata Power has established an elaborate EV Charging ecosystem with over 180 charging points in 19 different cities under EZ Charge brand along with a digital platform to facilitate the easy and smooth customer experience.

"The MG-Tata Power partnership will involve core values and operating model in line with their existing customer-centric approach including exploring the possibility of 2nd life management of EV batteries," the statement said.