myTVS launches 'super app' offering range of aftermarket car services

myTVS, a multi-brand car service provider, on Wednesday launched a ‘super app' for post-warranty services.
‘MyTVS Life360’ will provide passenger car customers vehicle service, emergency assistance, parts, insurance, payment platform, accessories, along with a wide range of service products.
The app can be used for car sales and leasing as well. The membership costs Rs 4,999 for a three-year subscription, which will be available for customers from July 15, 2022.
“MyTVS Life 360 has many firsts to its credit in the Indian Automotive Aftermarket. It is the first-of-its-kind Pan India product that connects the customers with the aftermarket ecosystem across over 1000 myTVS networks in real-time for all their car care, emergency and repair needs,” said G Srinivasa Raghavan, managing director at Ki Mobility Solutions.
The app will also offer facility to pay all utility payments through myTVS Pay with cashback and reward points. It features the myTVS Vault, which allows customers to store documents like insurance copies, driver’s license, registration certificate etc. for easy access. The app is available on Android and iOS platforms.
“It is for the first time, that car service has become a lifestyle product that integrates telematics of the car with a host of travel needs like pre- and post-travel check-ups for long and weekend travel,” Raghavan said.
