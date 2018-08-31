New Maruti Suzuki Ciaz comes with a 1.5-litre smart hybrid petrol engine

Many people say that Maruti Suzuki compromises on several fronts while making cars. I, however, feel the car-maker plays it by ear, keeping current market trends in mind.

The new Maruti Suzuki Ciaz is an example of this. Cleverly packaged and cleverly priced, the latest Ciaz also comes with a clever combination of smart features. While its competitors, the new Hyundai Verna, the new Honda City and the Toyota Yaris, all have features that may give them an edge over the Ciaz, the market leader has a trump card up its sleeve — a new 1462cc smart hybrid petrol engine, which ...