New Royal Enfield Bullet 350 likely to launch today: Check specs and prices

Finally, the much-awaited new Bullet 350 is slated to be launched in India on Friday, August 5. A set of teasers by the company on its social media accounts has got everyone excited and Bullet lovers certainly cannot wait any longer. But will the new Bullet 350 meet the expectations of enthusiasts? That remains to be seen.

According to The Times of India, Bullet 350 has been the most affordable Enfield model so far. But that is likely to change on Friday. The all-new Bullet 350 will be based on Royal Enfield's J-platform, which is the same platform that is employed by the Meteor 350 and the new Classic 350.

Bullet 350 features



The new 2022 Royal Enfield Bullet 350 is said to be supported by a split double-cradle frame. The Bullet 350 is also likely to come with a new range of features, including the Tripper navigation pod and semi-digital instrumentation similar to what is found on the current-generation RE .

Royal Enfield Bullet 350 engine



The new Bullet 350 is expected to have a 349-cc engine, which is likely to produce 20.2 hp of power and 27 Nm of peak torque, according to a report. Even though this iconic bike has had similar stats in earlier models, it should be noted that there might be some changes in the tunings of the new engine.

Royal Enfield Bullet 350 price



The new Royal Enfield Bullet 350, which is expected to come with a series of new and additional features, is likely to carry a price tag of Rs 1.7 lakh.