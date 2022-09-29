Relief for automakers as govt defers six airbags rule to Oct 2023

The government said on Thursday it is deferring until October 2023 the implementation of norms mandating six in all cars, giving the industry a one-year extension.

The decision comes despite the government’s prioritisation of passenger safety irrespective of vehicle cost or variants, said Union minister for road transport .

"Considering the global supply chain constraints being faced by the auto industry and its impact on the macroeconomic scenario, it has been decided to implement the proposal mandating a minimum of 6 in Passenger (M-1 Category) w.e.f 01st October 2023," he said.

Gadkari, till Thursday, had said that the government will implement the regulation regardless of concerns raised by about the impact on the cost of manufacturing four-wheelers.

"The same company, when it exports those cars, puts in six but when they make them for the locals, they only put four. Are the lives of the poor not worthy of being saved?” said Gadkari at an event recently.

The ministry of road transport and highways, earlier this year, had made it mandatory for six airbags to be installed in all passenger that can carry up to eight people. The rule was to start from 1 October 2022. Many had asked the ministry to reconsider its decision since it would have a drastic impact on the small-car market.

Maruti Suzuki chairman RC Bhargava had said that a slowdown in growth of the automobile sector due to overshot costs caused by the rule could have an adverse impact on macroeconomic growth, as the industry is one of the largest creators of employment.