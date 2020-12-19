Renault to hike vehicle prices by up to Rs 28,000 from next month

-
ALSO READ
Volkswagen commences bookings for automatic trims of Polo, Vento
Honda Amaze crosses 400,000 cumulative sales milestone in India
Compact SUV Hyundai Venue crosses 100,000 sales-mark since launch last year
Diesel price dips below Rs 73, petrol rate cut for 2nd time in six months
Armed with auto features, the new Honda City redefines the segment
Automaker Renault India on Friday said it will increase price of its entire model range by up to Rs 28,000 from next month.
The company, which sells models like Kwid, Duster and Triber, said the price hike from January would vary across variants and products.
"The price increase is a result of the steadily increasing input costs across the spectrum, including input costs for steel, aluminium, plastics and other affiliated cost increases during the pandemic," Renault India said in a statement.
Automobile manufacturers such as Maruti Suzuki India, Ford India and Mahindra and Mahindra have already stated that they would be increasing price of their vehicles from January in order to mitigate the adverse impact of rising input costs, specially raw materials and commodity prices.
Earlier this week, two-wheeler major Hero MotoCorp also announced that it will increase price of its vehicles by up to Rs 1,500 from January 1, 2021 to offset the impact of rising input costs.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor